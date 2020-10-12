Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s return to rallies, Senate races in play

Judy Woodruff:

There is a lot to unpack as we move into the final sprint before Election Day.

So, let's turn to our Politics Monday duo. That's Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report, host of public radio's "Politics With Amy Walter," and Tamara Keith of NPR. She also co-hosts the "NPR Politics Podcast."

Hello to both of you. A lot to talk about.

Let's start, Tam, with the president. He has been saying he is free of COVID. And late this afternoon, his physician put out a statement saying there are tests that they have done that indicate, they say, he says, that the president is no longer shedding the virus.

So, we will take that at the word of the physician.

But, meantime, the president is already out on the campaign trail, Florida today, Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina this week. A lot going on. What does his schedule say to us?