‘TeamSeas’ uses YouTube to tackle the global plastic problem

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Paul Solman
Paul Solman
Leave your feedback
Social media can certainly motivate people for good and otherwise. Calls to action to clean up the oceans, rivers, and beaches have galvanized volunteers and gone viral. But given the magnitude of the problem, how should we assess the impact? Paul Solman looks at one YouTube-focused campaign that has hit a particular chord, as part of our continuing coverage of the global plastic problem.
Watch the Full Episode
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: