Tech industry hit with massive layoffs as other employers add jobs

Judy Woodruff:

The latest jobs report is further confirmation of a strong labor market in the U.S., one that may be slowing down, but has proven more resilient than many have expected. Many sectors are continuing to add jobs.

But that is not true in the tech sector, where a number of companies have announced layoffs.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, looks at what that means for those workers, and why the struggles in tech may not be as problematic for the wider economy as one would think.