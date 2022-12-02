News Wrap: Labor report shows economy added 263,000 jobs in November

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Friday, U.S. hiring remained strong in November despite slow economic growth and high inflation, Democrats voted for a major shake-up to their presidential primary calendar with South Carolina the first state to vote instead of Iowa and the last of Arizona’s counties certified its midterm election results only after a court order.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.