News Wrap: Labor report shows economy added 263,000 jobs in November

In our news wrap Friday, U.S. hiring remained strong in November despite slow economic growth and high inflation, Democrats voted for a major shake-up to their presidential primary calendar with South Carolina the first state to vote instead of Iowa and the last of Arizona’s counties certified its midterm election results only after a court order.

