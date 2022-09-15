Tennis great Roger Federer announces retirement after illustrious career

Patrick McEnroe, Former Professional Tennis Player:

It's actually kind of emotional for me, believe it or not.

And I'm supposed to be unbiased, right, as a commentator for 25-plus years with ESPN. But Roger Federer affects people. And I think that's part of his genius and his popularity, is not just that he's one of the greatest tennis players to ever pick up a racket. That, we all know.

But I think it was his ability to connect with people at every level all over the world. He's one of the most recognizable figures, athletes, certainly, on the entire planet. And he did it with a grace. He did it with an elegance. He did it with a competitive spirit that was, yes, intense, but also very joyful about the way he went about playing the game.

And I think, as you heard from his agent one, of the reasons Roger has been able to do it for so long at such a high level is because he just loves the game of tennis. He loves the sport. He loves to play the game. He loves to be around the game. Of course, he loves to win and he loves to compete and battle, but I think it's his passion for the game that has separated him.

And if what we saw at this year's U.S. Open is any inkling of what's to come in the world of tennis, I think he's left his mark in more ways than just what he's done on the court, but also the way he's he's handled himself, the way he's treated the game, because these young superstars that we saw at the U.S. Open were, quite frankly, electrifying in the way they played the game, but also in their demeanor on the court.