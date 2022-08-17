Tensions simmer in Kenya as candidate who lost presidential election contests vote count

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Neha Wadekar
Neha Wadekar
Leave your feedback
Kenyans went to the polls last week in an election widely hailed as one of the most transparent and peaceful in the nation’s history, a major milestone for a country that has experienced significant post-election violence in past years. But the losing candidate, Raila Odinga, has refused to concede and he may challenge the results in court. Special correspondent Neha Wadekar reports from Nairobi.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: