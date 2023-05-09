Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns as Title 42 ends

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Shelters throughout Texas have been overwhelmed as more and more people are crossing the border as the U.S. prepares to end Title 42, a policy linked to the pandemic that allowed it to quickly expel migrants. Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, whose district includes Brownsville, joined Geoff Bennett to discuss what the ending of Title 42 means for his community.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
