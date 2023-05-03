How border communities are preparing for increase in migrants as deportation policy ends

Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López

Ali Schmitz

Ian Couzens

The Biden administration is rushing to prepare for an increase in migrants at the southern border as the pandemic-era deportation policy Title 42 is set to end in a matter of days. An additional 1,500 troops are being sent to the border to help with administrative tasks as local communities brace for the change. Laura Barrón-López reports on how the border city of El Paso, Texas is preparing.

Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López

Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Ali Schmitz

Ian Couzens

