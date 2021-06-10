Texas increasingly at odds with the Biden administration on critical issues

Judy Woodruff:

The past legislative session in Texas focused on key conservative priorities, from restricting abortion to addressing transgender rights.

The Lone Star State is now focused on a voting bill that would tighten election laws, after missing an opportunity to get it passed late last month.

We check in now with our political reporter, Dan Bush. He is in Austin.

Dan Bush, hello there.

So, Texas has just ended its regular legislative session. And, as we have said, they have looked at a number of conservative priorities. Tell us what is getting the most attention.