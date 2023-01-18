Texas prisoners stage hunger strike to protest use of solitary confinement

Paul Flahive, Texas Public Radio:

My understanding is that they're held in their cells for as much as 22 hours a day.

In a complaint that they filed with the state legislature, they e-mailed held a bunch of legislators documents about their conditions. They said that they at times during the pandemic didn't have access to outside recreation for years, for months oftentimes, that they had access to showers once a week in one unit.

And so, obviously, it's been described as torture by some prison researchers across the country, the use of indefinite solitary confinement, and they are trying to change it.