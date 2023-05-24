Texas Republican Will Hurd calls for meaningful gun reform, mental health resources

Fmr. Rep. Will Hurd:

Well, the message to the families is, I'm sorry, and keep fighting, and keep telling the stories, right, because that's what's going to ultimately get these elected officials to come around.

I can't even begin to imagine what the loss of a child, right, and it's the worst — it's the worst pain that anybody can ever have. And, unfortunately, I saw that at a young age, when I was at Texas A&M University, when a bonfire collapsed, different story, different issue, right, but having a talk to parents when I was 22.

They say — parents asked me, don't let this happen to anybody, I just don't know how any elected official that is talking to a parent who has suffered the worst loss that they will ever have just is not willing to do some of these commonsense things that could solve this problem.

We know, if you move — if you turn the age to have a high-caliber rifle to go from 18 to 21, which is — it's — you have to be 21 to get a handcuff — that alone would have changed Uvalde, and would have changed the lives of 21 families.

And so, to the parents, that I know it's hard for them to wake up during the day. I know it's hard for them to sit in the room of their child, their 9-year-old child who is gone. But it's going to be — it's going to be their efforts and telling their stories that is going to see some change.

We saw it here in Texas at the Statehouse.