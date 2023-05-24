News Wrap: Still no debt limit deal but both sides say they’re hopeful

In our news wrap Wednesday, there is still no deal to raise the nation's debt limit but both sides said they're still hopeful, a typhoon pounded Guam with sustained winds of 140 mph and torrential rains, Germany's government launched a crackdown on climate protesters who have blocked roads and sporadic clashes broke out in Sudan despite a ceasefire between the army and a rival paramilitary group.

