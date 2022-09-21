Texas sheriff opens investigation into Florida flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Stephanie Sy
Outrage over Florida Governor Ron Desantis' decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week has led to legal battles. Investigators in Texas say they believe the migrants were lured under false pretenses into boarding charter planes that left San Antonio and eventually arrived in Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the Texas sheriff leading the inquiry, joined Stephanie Sy to discuss.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
