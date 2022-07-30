Texas woman describes ordeal with state abortion law after miscarriage

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
When Marlena Stell suffered a miscarriage last year in Texas, she says she begged her doctor for help but instead was forced to go for weeks with fetal remains inside of her because of strict anti-abortion laws. It's a story that could become more common after Roe v. Wade was overturned. She joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
