Texas woman’s last-minute reprieve on death row draws questions about wrongful convictions

She denied wrongdoing over 100 times but, after five hours of aggressive questioning, eventually told police — quote — "I guess I did it."

That was used as a confession at her trial, along with testimony that Mariah's intake injuries indicated abuse. Lucio was convicted of murder in 2008 and sentenced to death. Yet, since her conviction, many have raised questions about her confession being coerced, her trauma as a survivor of sexual and domestic abuse and how that may have played into that confession, and the use of junk science and misleading evidence at her trial.

Investigators eventually found head trauma in Mariah consistent with the kind of fall from the stairs Lucio described. Lucio's adult children said she never abused them and have been pleading for clemency. A bipartisan group of more than 100 Texas lawmakers asked for her execution to be stopped, along with five of her original jurors.

In the 14 years in conviction, Lucio has always maintained her innocence.

And just this afternoon, Texas' Court of Criminal of Appeals granted Lucio that stay just two days before she was set to die by lethal injection.

Joining me now to discuss Melissa Lucio's case is Vanessa Potkin, director of special litigation at The Innocence Project, which is representing Lucio.

Vanessa, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

I want to begin with that news this afternoon. When you heard that stay had been granted, essentially halting the execution for the time being, what was your reaction?