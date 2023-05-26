The best ways to protect your skin from the sun this summer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Shoshana Dubnow
Shoshana Dubnow
Leave your feedback
Memorial Day weekend is here which means many Americans will be spending more time in the sun. Experts are using the holiday as a moment to remind people about preventing sunburns and, in more severe cases, skin cancer. Stephanie Sy spoke with Dr. Adewole Adamson for advice on staying safe in the sun.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Support Provided By:
Learn more