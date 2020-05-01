The CEO of Waffle House on how his restaurants are adapting to COVID-19

Walt Ehmer:

Well, as this whole crisis started, we realized that we needed to do some enhanced things that we hadn't thought of before.

And so we removed a lot of things from the table, the condiments and stuff like that. We really stepped up our sanitation and sanitizing practices to make sure that we hit common touch points, like door handles and things, a little bit more frequently than the areas that we have been traditionally wiping down and cleaning, like the tabletops and things.

But we also recognized that there was going to be some social distancing requirements.

And so really, from the very beginning, and, in some ways — in some places, we had to do it at the beginning. But we set all of our restaurants up for a social distance protocol.

So, we closed down every other booth, most of the seats at the high counter, so that when people would come into our restaurants, and as they have been coming in over the last several weeks, they have seen what we were trying to do, and that what we provide for them is an environment where they can sit down and eat at a distance from others.