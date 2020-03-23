Coronavirus could flatten vulnerable populations in war zones, say experts

David Miliband:

Well, our argument is that it would be the utter folly to use this crisis as a moment to cut international aid.

It makes far more sense to recognize that COVID-19 proves that we're an interconnected world, and that the only way to stamp out this crisis is to treat it everywhere. We have got the gift of time, in that most of the war zones of the world haven't yet been hit by the full force of COVID-19.

And we need to use that time to install the handwashing stations, to make sure there is the triaging of people, to make sure that those who are showing temperature are separated, and to make sure that we get the information out by trusted people on the ground.

That's what our $30 million appeal is designed to do. We have got 13,000 aid workers around the world and 17,000 volunteers who support them ready to spring into action. But we need that support to make sure that this disease is stamped out.