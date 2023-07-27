The charges Trump may face in potential special counsel indictment

William Brangham:

Former President Donald Trump's legal team met today with federal prosecutors, as a grand jury continues to hear evidence about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It comes days after Trump revealed he received a letter from the Department of Justice notifying him that he was a target of a criminal probe into the aftermath of that election and the January 6 Capitol riot.

Joining us now is NPR's justice correspondent, Carrie Johnson, who has been following all of today's developments.

Carrie, so nice to see you again.

So, Trump's legal team met with the DOJ today. Not unusual for that type of meeting to occur. Trump even referred to it as a — quote — "productive meeting" in a post on his social media site, TRUTH Social.

Do we know what was discussed today at that meeting?