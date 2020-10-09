The code and character of John McCain, as explained by longtime aide Mark Salter

Judy Woodruff:

It has been more than two years since the death of Arizona Senator John McCain, but the legacy and influence of the former Republican presidential nominee is being felt during this election year.

His widow, Cindy, recently endorsed Joe Biden for president, and she made an appearance with him on the campaign trail earlier this week.

Mark Salter was a longtime aide and confidant of Senator McCain, and he examines his life in a new book, "The Luckiest Man," which comes out on Tuesday. And he joins us now.

Mark Salter, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I don't say this about many stories about politicians, but this is a beautiful book. I dare anybody to read it without tearing up.

You were not only his longtime aide. You wrote for him. But you were also his close friend. And I noticed, at the very beginning of the book, you said he — John McCain felt called by history.

What did you mean?