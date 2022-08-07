The complex challenges of delivering grain from war-torn Ukraine

Four more merchant ships left Black Sea ports carrying corn and other products from Ukraine today. They are part of a deal in which Russia temporarily lifted a blockade to alleviate global food shortages. Meanwhile, the first ship to leave Ukraine was set to arrive in Lebanon today, but has been delayed. Ali Rogin reports on the complicated choreography and delicate diplomacy of these voyages.

