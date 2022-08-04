USAID’s Samantha Power discusses global food security amid the Ukraine crisis

Samantha Power:

And it is the rare form of food assistance where, if young under-5 children do receive these pouches, 90 percent of them will die if they're severely malnourished, but if they get those food pouches, 90 percent of them will survive.

So, for anybody who wants to contribute, UNICEF is managing this effort. It is incredibly important. So, this assistance is key. It's key in its own right, as I have said, but it's also key as a marker for other countries, because we need other countries to do, frankly, what they did the last time the Horn of Africa faced a less severe drought back in 2016-2017, which is to step up.

And, right now, the United States is accounting for more than 80 percent of the World Food Program appeal. That's not sustainable. It's not sustainable to the taxpayer here. And we have had major bipartisan support for this effort to meet food needs.

But it's also not sustainable because no one country can sustain funding for appeals that are going to be this significant. So, I — the scene is grim, Nick. And it's — it's — we're seeing just the precursors to what lies ahead.

So I met with pastoralists, who traditionally are herding their goats and their cows, and even their camels, which are very resilient in tough climates. And many of them might have had 500 goats and cows or sheep even six months ago. Gone. Not one.

And so, suddenly, their livelihood is gone. But, also, their fallback, their emergency reserve, right, is the actual food itself, the animals themselves. And they don't — there's — there are suicides among these individuals.

But, above all, there is severe hunger. And so we have to combine the emergency food assistance with the recognition that climate change isn't going anywhere. It's only going to get worse in terms of the shocks. So, for individuals like that, who are dependent on livestock getting access to feed, but also to water, there are going to have to be alternative pathways for them as well in the long term.

And that's what USAID really specializes in, is food security resilience in the long term. And there again, Congress has stepped up and given us more resources to invest in drought-resistant seeds, drip irrigation, the kinds of things that can withstand some of these conditions.

But other countries just aren't in that effort in the way that we need them to be.