The ‘direct line’ between national unity after 9/11 and partisan polarization in 2021

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, two decades later, we are still learning how the September 11 terror attacks shaped our politics, our military and our sense of national unity.

Garrett Graff is the author of the book "The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11." He also hosts a new podcast called "Long Shadow" about lingering questions after the attacks. He joins me now.

Garrett Graff, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Always good to have you here.

When you first wrote the book and we talked about it, you said your goal wasn't to recount the facts of the day, but it was to remind everyone what it felt like on the day.

Twenty years later, do you think it's still as important to remember sort of viscerally what that day felt like?

Garrett Graff, "The Only Plane in the Sky: An Oral History of 9/11": Absolutely.

And I think part of this is, here we are 20 years later, a generation later. We are seeing this event slip from memory into history. I mean, of the 13 Marines and the sailor killed in Kabul in August, only two of them were actually old enough to be out of diapers on 9/11.

And so the story that we tell them and the future generations about what this day meant to our country can't just be about the facts of the day. It has to be about the way that humans and U.S. government and citizens across the country lived the day, because so much of our reaction as a government and as a people and a country afterwards was driven by the emotion of that day, the fear, the chaos, the confusion, the trauma, as much as it was the facts and the actual events of that day.