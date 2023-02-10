The efforts to crack down on sex trafficking in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl

Dominique Roe-Sepowitz:

The people who are being sold are often coerced and forced. Many are under the age of 18, so they cannot consent to sell sex.

And those who are over 18 initially may have said it was OK. They fell in love with the person who's coercing them. They got talked into it so they could make some money for drugs. But, almost always, we find that people withdraw their consent, and that withdrawal is met with violence.

So, one of the important pieces is, who does the trafficker target? Who are — is being bought and sold? And the vulnerabilities that we see is very similar across the board. They're mostly women, from the research we have. They're mostly people whose families are disconnected. And so I can say to moms out there, watch your kids, be smart, look online, see what people are doing.

But the chances of someone grabbing their child to prostitute them in our community during the Super Bowl is very, very low.