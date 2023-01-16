‘The Embrace’ sculpture celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy in Boston

Jeffrey Brown:

Marie St. Fleur, Martin Luther King Jr. is, of course, well remembered often for his work in the South, for the March on Washington, the "I Have a Dream" speech, perhaps less so for his time and his work in the North.

How important was Boston to him? And why is Boston honoring him now?

Marie st. Fleur, Former Executive Director, King Boston: Well, the wonderful thing is, it started here, right, because this is here where Martin and Coretta met.

It is here that we have this full love story that not simply celebrate Martin and Coretta, but love stories that happens in Black community, and that not simply in Boston, but across this country and this nation. And what it does is, it tells — shows you the first super couple who were able to come together, not only for career, but for love of community, for love of country, and to galvanize a movement happened right here in Boston, and very few people knew that.

And it celebrates that for us, as communities of color, as Black people, that we are more than just our struggle. We are love. We are joy. We are all of that. And that, to me, gets represented at the center of the oldest park in this country.