The FDA just approved a pill for postpartum depression. Here’s what that means

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Leave your feedback
Postpartum depression is one of the most common complications of childbirth, affecting about a half million Americans each year. It’s among the leading causes of pregnancy-related death. Now, the FDA has approved the first pill for treating postpartum depression. Patricia Kinser, co-chair of perinatal mental health research at VCU’s Institute for Women’s Health, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more