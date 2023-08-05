The FDA just approved a pill for postpartum depression. Here’s what that means

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Kaisha Young

Audio

Postpartum depression is one of the most common complications of childbirth, affecting about a half million Americans each year. It’s among the leading causes of pregnancy-related death. Now, the FDA has approved the first pill for treating postpartum depression. Patricia Kinser, co-chair of perinatal mental health research at VCU’s Institute for Women’s Health, joins John Yang to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch