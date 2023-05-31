The hidden toll of fatal police violence on some AAPI communities

Ali Rogin

The national attention on acts of police brutality often overlooks one group of victims, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That's because data show that, as a whole, they experience low rates of fatal police violence. But new research shows the risks they face are much higher. Ali Rogin reports from Antioch, California, for our series, Race Matters. A warning: some images may be disturbing.

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.

