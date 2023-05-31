The hidden toll of fatal police violence on some AAPI communities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Leave your feedback
The national attention on acts of police brutality often overlooks one group of victims, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That's because data show that, as a whole, they experience low rates of fatal police violence. But new research shows the risks they face are much higher. Ali Rogin reports from Antioch, California, for our series, Race Matters. A warning: some images may be disturbing.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more