The human toll of the battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine

John Ray:

The soldier's name is Anatoly. He's 31 years old and, for a while, his fate seems to hang in the balance. As shells begin to land, so too does the safety of the medical unit.

Ukraine's artillery, close by, fires back. Members of the team were injured when a Russian rocket landed outside the door. Dimitri says it's a constant danger.

Back and forth, yes. You fire, Russians fire.

Ukraine does not reveal the number of its soldiers killed and injured. But the discarded bloodied uniforms reflect the intensity of fighting in Bakhmut. This commander tells me that, in the city, his unit has been bombarded for three hours nonstop. One of his men lies on the treatment table. A shell exploded beneath. He cannot move his legs.

When you witness scenes like this, it's impossible not to think about the bloodshed, the sacrifice, the loss of life. But, for these medics, I suppose the operating table itself is a kind of battlefield, with its own defeats and victories.

The paramedics here risk their own lives, ranging across the battlefield to save others.

Why do you do this?