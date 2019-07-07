The impact of the Islamic State in Afghanistan

Thomas Gibbons-Neff:

I think there's a lot of reasons. I mean, I think what intelligence officials kind of fall back on is that fighting for the Islamic State, it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from, they just–they'll take kind of whoever and atop that, their leadership, unlike, say, compared to the Taliban, is very focused on merit. If you show that you have drive and are intelligent you'll gain rank quicker, you'll be kind of considered more important in the organization than say, you know, in some Taliban groups where you're kind of– your connections are based off familial connections or, you know, bribes et cetera.

So I mean it's a whole mix of stuff but again, I mean, I think the–this ability, the fact that ISIS in Afghanistan is recruiting from urban centers like Jalalabad and Kabul, disenfranchised youth coming out of universities who are kind of looking for this, this cause to pick up. So it's kind of a perfect maelstrom of conditions.