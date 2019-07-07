Rise of anti-Semitism elevates fears in France

Christopher Livesay:

Every Saturday for the past eight months thousands of people have donned yellow road-safety vests and marched on the streets of Paris and other cities in France. The so-called Yellow Vest protests. What began as and remains a mostly economic campaign against high fuel taxes has evolved into a more wide-ranging anti-establishment protest — sometimes violent — targeting policemen, journalists, the wealthy, the French president. But what's shocked many here in France is that they've also at times targeted jews.

The yellow vest movement is a largely leaderless one that's given a platform to people of all kinds of ideologies.Yet some people say it's that same openness that's allowed antisemitism to rear its ugly head.

Last February police had to step in to protect prominent philosopher Alain Finkielkraut after he was bombarded with insults and anti-Jewish taunts. And some protesters have been spotted calling French President Macron a "whore of the Jews" and their "puppet."