How did we get here? A timeline of the Ukraine impeachment saga

Lisa Desjardins:

On July 10, a key event. At a White House meeting with the Ukrainians, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, states that Ukrainians need to reopen some investigations, according to multiple witnesses.

Sondland, here on the right in a picture after that meeting, testifies he doesn't remember saying that. But then National Security Adviser John Bolton erupts, according to other witnesses, calling the idea a drug deal and flagging it for White House lawyers.

Right around that time, in mid-July, the United States freezes $391 million in aid to Ukraine. Several witnesses testify they were told this was by order of the president, directed through acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney has not commented on that idea, but has ardently defended the president.