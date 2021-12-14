‘The Korean Vegan’ cookbook is an immigrant story told through food

Judy Woodruff:

During this holiday season, as people spend more time in the kitchen, we look at a twist in cuisine that is taking social media by storm.

Jeffrey Brown explores the magic behind The Korean Vegan, as part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.

Joanne Lee Molinaro, Author, "The Korean Vegan": This is my grandmother, who taught me how to tie my shoes, who taught me how to swing while standing up, who taught me this very kimbap recipe I'm making right now.