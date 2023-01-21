The latest on Peru’s escalating anti-government protests

Demonstrators in the streets of Lima, Peru are vowing to keep demanding the president's resignation, despite a strong police response and mounting death toll. At least 55 people have died since protests began in rural regions of the country last month. Julie Turkewitz, Andes bureau chief for the New York Times, joins John Yang to discuss what she saw on a recent reporting trip to southern Peru.

