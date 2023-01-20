News Wrap: Protests in Peru demand ouster of president and call for new elections

In our news wrap Friday, Peru braced for more protests of crowds demanding the ouster of the country's new president and new elections, the Church of England has formally apologized for its treatment of LGBTQ people and what it calls a "hostile and homophobic response" and the wave of job cuts sweeping the tech world has now hit Google which announced 12,000 layoffs.

