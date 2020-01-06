The latest timetable for Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, former National Security Adviser John Bolton saying he's willing to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate is potentially a huge development.

But it's potentially, because we're not sure if we're actually going to see John Bolton subpoenaed by the Senate. Of course, this is a Senate that is controlled by the Republicans.

I talked to some Democratic aides today, who said this puts more pressure on Mitch McConnell to come forward because John Bolton had a front seat to many of the actions and meetings that led up to the impeachment of President Trump.

But there are Republicans also who say they would be interested in seeing John Bolton testify, Senator Mitt Romney being one of them. But he stopped short, as many senators have, of saying that he would vote to subpoena John Bolton.

That said, I want to remind people what John Bolton might be able to say if he was subpoenaed and testified before the Senate. So here's some of the things.

First, he objected very strongly to Ukraine being pushed to investigate Democrats. And he actually told an aide to alert White House lawyers to say, hey, Gordon Sondland, the European ambassador, and Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, they're trying to get this done. And he said, no, that we shouldn't be doing that.

He also called to push Ukraine to do these investigations a — quote — "drug deal" and called Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, a hand grenade that would get everyone blown up.

The other thing, he met personally with President Trump sometime in August to try to urge the president personally to withhold — to let go of this aid and give it to Ukraine.

So far — at that moment, he was unsuccessful in convincing President Trump to do that. But that's just three things that John Bolton can be talking about, including much, much more.