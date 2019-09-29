The legal framework protecting whistleblowers in the U.S.

John Phillips:

Hearsay is a technical term used in a court proceeding when you're trying to get a witness's testimony blocked because he's not the original source of that information. They want to hear from the original person to come in and say who, what can you tell us about your direct knowledge. But hearsay is often admitted in court.

This has nothing to do with what's going on here. My perception of this, having represented — our firm thousands of whistleblowers the last 30 years, this is not just a single — I'm just speculating somewhat here — not a single person stepping forward but he does reference six people in the intelligence apparatus within the White House with whom he is or she has consulted. Clearly they were discussing in my view this together and he stepped forward to present their collective knowledge.

I also — I'm guessing — that the inspector general that investigated this pursuant to the law did probably — it's not been reported yet — interview those six people because he would have provided the names under a confidentiality basis and those six people presumably corroborated what he said. I suspect there is an investigation that's written up already completed by the inspector general and based on that he represented that this is a matter of urgent concern and that it's credible, highly credible. That's based on his investigation not just reading a complaint.

But the real test in terms of whether this law works or not works is not just this case but will it encourage others who see similar misconduct be willing to take a risk and step forward.