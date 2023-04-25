The life, career and activism of legendary performer Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte, a giant in the world of performance and activism, died Tuesday at 95. President Biden said Belafonte was "A groundbreaking American who used his talent, his fame and his voice to help redeem the soul of our nation." We take a look at the breadth and impact of his life.

