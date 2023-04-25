The life, career and activism of legendary performer Harry Belafonte

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Alexis Cox
Alexis Cox
Jonah Anderson
Jonah Anderson
Leave your feedback
Harry Belafonte, a giant in the world of performance and activism, died Tuesday at 95. President Biden said Belafonte was "A groundbreaking American who used his talent, his fame and his voice to help redeem the soul of our nation." We take a look at the breadth and impact of his life.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more