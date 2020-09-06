From MLK to Bob Kennedy: Harry Belafonte’s historic week as ‘Tonight Show’ host

Michael Hill:

In 1968, America was embroiled in protests over civil rights and the Vietnam War. In that tumultuous time, "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson turned over hosting duties for an entire week to actor and activist Harry Belafonte. Belafonte's cast of guests, mostly African-American, included Martin Luther King Jr., Lena Horne and Bobby Kennedy. It was a week almost lost in history but now revisited in a documentary called "The Sit-In," airing Thursday on NBC's streaming platform "Peacock."

I recently spoke with "The Sit-In's" director, Youruba Richen and producer Joan Walsh.

Thank you so much for talking to us about this documentary. I'm just curious, how did this all come to pass in 1968 with Harry Belafonte actually sitting in for Johnny Carson and we're talking about during a period of great civil unrest. There were anti-war demonstrations. How was it that Harry Belafonte got to do this for a whole week on the Johnny Carson's Tonight Show?