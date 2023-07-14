The link between a lack of reproductive rights and domestic violence

Amna Nawaz:

Long before the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion, researchers noticed a link between women having abortion access and a reduced risk of violence from men.

Now, in the wake of the court's decision, the opposite is happening, both anecdotally and in the data. Abortion restrictions have led to a significant uptick in intimate partner violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports seeing nearly 100 percent increase in calls.

Our health reporter, Laura Santhanam, spoke to experts about this for a recent story on our Web site.

She joins me now.

Laura, it's good to see you.