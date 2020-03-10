What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The little-known story of the Republican Party’s 1st presidential nominee

Audio

In a new book, NPR’s Steve Inskeep has chronicled the little-known story of how the illegitimate son of an immigrant rose to become the Republican Party’s first presidential nominee in 1856 -- with a lot of help from his wife. Lisa Desjardins sits down with Inskeep to discuss “Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War.”

