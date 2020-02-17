The long history of presidents as authors

Craig Fehrman:

Well, it caused him a lot of trouble during the election of 1800. He wrote passages about religion and why, if you're living in America, you shouldn't worry about the religion of other people. What their religious beliefs are don't break your leg or pick your pocket. That was his line.

But that really became one of the first modern sound bites, because his critics said, well, if we accept what Jefferson is saying, then we have no shared moral framework, and then the whole country is going to fall apart. They're not going to break our legs or pick our pockets. The country is going to fall into decay.

What's really interesting, though, is that Jefferson's supporters also referred to his book. I found stories in my book of his supporters standing up at town halls and reading from his book, citing it by page number, and saying, these — this is not somebody who's an atheist. This is somebody who just wants religion and politics to be kept separate.

So, you had one book right at the center of the campaign. One side saw one way. One side saw it the other.