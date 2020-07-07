The national impact of the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, this was an incredible trove of data.

For someone, like for us and for a person like me, it was incredibly informative.

Let's just take a look at the big numbers involved here. First of all, we learned from these numbers that 4.9 million loans were given out in this program since April. That, of course, is historic and unprecedented. Those loans were connected to 51 million jobs at businesses across this country.

Now, Judy, some of those companies said that they didn't save any jobs necessarily. Those could have been sole proprietors or just could have been companies that actually didn't use the money for payroll.

Now, 3,000 — more than 3,000 of those loans were large, over $1 million. As I said, Judy, this is extraordinary data. And we were particularly able to get very detailed information about the largest groups of loans, loans over $150,000.

Now, that's not most of the loans. Most of the loans were smaller than that. But there were still 600,000 loans that were of that size. So, the government released the names of every business that received a loan over $150,000 and where those businesses are.

Judy, I ran through the spreadsheet and here is a map of where those businesses were. You see in this map, Judy, where the greatest need was for small business help. And then lining up with that, you see, of course, in New England, where the largest number of cases were early on in this virus.

But it's not just about the help here. You also see some states, Wyoming, North Dakota, that were experiencing a major economic crisis, even if they didn't have the virus. Those are two states where the energy sector was hit hard by international factors during this virus.

Those light yellow states are the ones that received the fewest number of loans. And, Judy, in bright red, Washington, D.C., that is the place where we saw the greatest number of small business loans this program, per capita.

So, it tells us a lot about where the need was.