The potential consequences of the auto emissions rollback

Coral Davenport:

So here's what's going on with the auto companies. Several auto companies came to President Trump in the first days of his administration and said, look, the Obama administration has put in place this aggressive regulation on vehicle emissions. It's too hard for us to meet. We want some kind of relief from that. But what the auto companies were asking for was things like an extension of the deadlines or flexibility to kind of get credits for some of the things they were already doing. The Trump administration, President Trump said, 'OK, what I'm going to do is basically roll this whole thing back.' And the auto companies actually pushed back over the past few years and said, 'no, no, we're not asking for that.' Please do not roll the whole thing back. And here's why. They anticipated, correctly, that California and several other states which have moved forward aggressively in having state level emissions plans were going to sue the federal government. And there was a good chance that they would win. And if they did, what the auto companies could end up with is sort of a scenario, a scenario where the federal, the federal government has one set of vehicle pollution regulations and several states have a different set of vehicle pollution regulations. And that is the auto companies absolute nightmare scenario. That would give so much regulatory uncertainty, a complete different patchwork of different state and federal standards that they had to meet. And they're kind of looking down the barrel of that happening right now. So four companies joined with the state of California and said, 'look, we're just going to agree to meet these California standards. We don't want to do what the Trump administration is doing. We don't want to sort of, you know, head down a couple years of legal limbo while that, until this hits the Supreme Court and then not know what's going to happen and know that there's like a pretty decent chance that the Trump administration could end up losing and they could end up with this sort of nightmare split state regulatory regulatory scenario.'