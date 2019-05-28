The radical approach these communities have taken to flood mitigation

Judy Woodruff:

Beyond the immediate flooding of this spring, the U.S. just experienced its wettest 12-month period on record.

It comes amid warnings from many scientists that climate change is causing more intense storms, which, in turn, are increasing flooding risks for millions of Americans living near rivers and along the coasts.

Many communities are now struggling with how to prepare.

Special correspondent Cat Wise has our report about a small number of towns that have taken a unique approach to addressing their problem.