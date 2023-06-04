The real-world influence of Nintendo’s newest hit ‘Legend of Zelda’ game

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

By —

Winston Wilde

By —

Michael Boulter

Audio

The latest video game in Nintendo’s critically acclaimed “Legend of Zelda” series has smashed sales records since its release several weeks ago, even boasting a Guinness world record for the fastest-selling Nintendo video game of all time. PBS NewsHour's Casey Kuhn joins Ali Rogin to discuss how the game’s influence goes beyond its commercial success by challenging gender roles in the real world.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Casey Kuhn
By —

Casey Kuhn

Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team. She has won several awards for her work in broadcast journalism, including a national Edward R. Murrow award.

@caseyatthedesk
By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

Michael Boulter

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch