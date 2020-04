America's first self-made female millionaire was Madam C.J. Walker, an African American who rose from domestic labor to her own beauty empire in the early 1900s. Now, Walker is the inspiration for a Netflix limited series, "Self Made," starring Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood. Hari Sreenivasan talks to the actors and Walker descendant A'Lelia Bundles, off of whose book the show is based.