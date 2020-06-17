The Senate just passed a historic environmental bill. Here’s what’s in it

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right, Judy.

This is actually an extraordinary bill, bipartisan bill, that's been years in the making, and passed now at this extraordinary time. Let me tell you a little bit about what's in it, first of all.

This bill passed by the Senate still has to go through the House. But let's start with the top. This would fund deferred maintenance for our national parks and other federal lands, $9.5 billion over five years. That is — those are needs that have been overlooked for a long time.

This also would permanently fund something called the Land, Water and Conservation Fund. That is something we will talk about more in a minute, and it would fund that by using oil and gas revenues, offshore drilling, Judy.

Let's go back to the $9.5 billion for our parks and federal lands. Judy, everyone knows that that is one of America's pride and joy, but the truth is, for decades, that those parks have been underfunded.

Let's talk about our first national park, Yellowstone National Park, for example. In that park, they have not been able to take care of all their roads and trails. And, in addition, some of the staff there have not had housing. So, they actually haven't been able to hire the staff they want because there's nowhere for them to live.

This is what the bill would provide. Judy, again, bipartisan, passed overwhelmingly in the Senate, and it has some strong hopes in the House as well.