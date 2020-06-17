Trump is a ‘divider,’ says Robert Gates, former CIA director and defense secretary

Judy Woodruff:

The United States faces multiple simultaneous and competing challenges here at home and abroad.

One man with keen insight on how America has dealt with past challenges is Robert Gates. He served eight presidents of both political parties, and was the secretary of defense under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

He was also director of the CIA under President George H.W. Bush. He is the author of a new book, "Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World."

And he joins me now.

Secretary Gates, it's so good to see you again.

And let me start with what the country is very focused on right now, and, as you know, that's the treatment of African-Americans. For the first time, an African-American was named to head one of the military service branches.

I think my question for you, as someone who served at the head of the Pentagon, is, why wasn't this done earlier and why it didn't happen under your watch.