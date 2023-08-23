The significance of India’s successful landing on the moon’s south pole

It was a historic day for India as it became the fourth country to land on the moon. It comes after a failed attempt in 2019 and just days behind a failed Russian lunar landing. Prime Minister Modi watched alongside the team at the Indian Space Research Organization as the Chandrayaan-3 touched down in the moon’s south polar region. Amna Nawaz and Miles O'Brien discussed the monumental moment.

