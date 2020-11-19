The significance of Pompeo’s ‘unprecedented’ trip to the occupied West Bank

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, Judy, the first unprecedented step that Pompeo took was about travel.

As you just said, he visited a settlement in the occupied West Bank with a winery that last year named a vintage after him. Israel calls the settlement legal. Palestinians, who own the land, call it stolen

And then he took an Israeli military helicopter up to the Golan Heights. That's his wife right next to him. He got a tour from the Israeli military along the Syrian border. Israel annexed the Golan after capturing it the 1967 war. That was rejected by the international community. But the Trump administration recognized it last year.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: You can't stand here and stare out at what's across the border and deny the central thing that President Trump recognized that previous presidents had refused to do, that this is a part of Israel, and a central part of Israel.